VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Josue Lopez Padilla was always kind to his friends Maria Camacho and Cintia Lopez.
"He was a really good guy. Really really good guy. He was always happy, smiling. You would never see him mad or sad," Lopez said.
In fact, Camacho and Lopez Padilla dated in high school.
"He was always checking up on me," she said.
Then, November 19, Lopez Padilla was shot and killed in northeast Vancouver. Police said they responded to a report of a person shot off Northeast 112th Avenue just before 8:30 p.m.
They said a person flagged down an AMR worker to tell them Lopez Padilla had just been shot in the parking lot there. He was taken to the hospital and died.
"I couldn't believe it. I still can't believe he's gone," Lopez said.
Wednesday, the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Lopez Padilla's identity and said he was shot in the pelvis.
When Camacho found out, she said, "This can't be true, it can't be true. Then we got it confirmed by the family, his family."
Camacho and Lopez said his death is even more heartbreaking because just months ago he got his diploma from Skyview High School, something he had been working so hard for.
"He was a little bit behind with credits and stuff, so he joined this program called Lieser at Skyview and he had all the motivation to graduate on time, like, he never stopped," Camacho said.
Then, Camacho said he was picked up by immigration services in May 2019 and taken to the Tacoma Northwest Detention Center.
"It was sad to see that happen because he was so close to graduating with his class," she said.
Camacho said he graduated this June and was the second in his family to get his high school diploma. If she could say anything to him now, it's this:
"I'm so proud of him for everything he did," she said.
There is a GoFundMe set up to help his family.