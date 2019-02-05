SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) – He was shot and killed three years ago while serving a warrant on a known felon in Seaside.
Tuesday night, the Seaside community held a remembrance ceremony to honor and remember Seaside Police Sgt. Jason Goodding.
Oregon State Police say Goodding and another officer tried to arrest wanted, 17-time felon Phillip Ferry when Ferry shot Goodding and killed him.
Ferry was also shot and killed in this situation.
But the Seaside community hasn’t forgotten Sgt. Goodding.
His colleagues say Goodding was a leader and truly cared about the people he worked with day after day, which garnered respect from veterans in the department like Lt. Bruce Holt.
“Overlooking faults or errors to try and get them to understand proper way to do stuff and just kept making sure that they had every opportunity to learn it right and stay with them through that process,” Lt. Holt said.
“Always looked up to him. He was not only just a good personal friend of mine but he's a guy that you could rely on to not only be here, but to have the right answers,” said Sgt. Johannes Korpela.
The family of Goodding acknowledged how much the ceremony means to their family but said it was too difficult for them to do any interviews.
As the Seaside Police Department and city continue to feel the loss of Sgt. Goodding’s strong presence, his family says he always tried to find the good in people.
“That's the hardest thing, I mean, he's just not there,” Sgt. Korpela said.
The Seaside Police Department says it will continue to hold the memorial on the anniversary of Sgt. Goodding’s death every year.
