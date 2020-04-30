Amazon begins testing some employees for COVID-19 at Troutdale location

TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) – Amazon is testing some employees at the Troutdale fulfillment center for COVID-19 as part of a new pilot program, the company says.
According to Amazon, the testing is part of a “small-scale” pilot program to do internal testing, with the intention of testing more employees.
The program began April 29 at the Troutdale location, known as PDX9. According to an internal memo sent to employees, only some workers will be selected for the pilot program.
That memo says that employees who do get tested are determined through a roster system.
Earlier this month, Amazon had announced that it was planning to create its own laboratory to test some of its frontline workers for COVID-19.
The company says it has already distributed gloves and checks employees’ temperatures as they enter the building.
In a statement, Rena Lunak, a spokesperson for the company, said: “A next step might be regular testing of our employees, and we’ve started our first small-scale pilot. We don’t know exactly yet how it’s going to shape up, but we continue to believe it’s worth trying.”
According to the internal memo, people who are chosen to participate in the program will get tested by nasal swab. It also says that any employees who test positive will get up to two weeks paid time off.
Amazon has not disclosed the other locations participating in the program, or how many employees will be a part of the pilot program.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
