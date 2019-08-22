PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Amazon is expanding its Portland tech hub, bringing 400 new jobs to the area.
FOX 12 got a peek inside the 84-thousand square foot office Thursday on Southwest Broadway.
The company has created more than 3,500 full-time jobs in Oregon and invested over 9 billion dollars in the state since 2010.
And that's something its proud of.
“Portland has an exceptionally talented workforce and we've been able to hire pretty quickly in this community, there's a lot of talent. And Portland is a great place for people to relocate to as well,” Amazon VP of Engineering Khawaja Shams.
There are more than 650,000 Amazon workers worldwide.
