Amazon delivery driver saves day in Oregon City

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) – Holly Hampton credits her Amazon delivery driver for saving her thousands of dollars worth of damages after he notified her while she was at work that a pipe had burst outside of her home.

Her Ring camera caught it all on camera and shows the man knocking, leaving a video message and calling her to let her know what happened.

“This was a day that it was 25 degrees out so any water is going to freeze and going to cause more damage so for him calling and me being able to have that knowledge before heading home was able to leave work, I called the city, I called a plumber on my way home and a landscaper so everyone that I needed was there ready to go when I pulled into the driveway,” Hampton said.

She said she wants to make sure that he’s recognized because it could have been much worse.

“It may be a small gesture for him but that could have easily been tens of thousands of dollars worth of repairs for me,” she said.

Hampton did let Amazon know what her driver did as well in hopes of getting him recognized at work.