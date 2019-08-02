Amazon gives tour of Robotics fulfillment center in Troutdale

TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) – Amazon gave a tour of its newest Robotics fulfillment center in Troutdale Friday afternoon, offering a glimpse into how the technology helps the company fulfill customer orders.
Inside the 855 thousand square-foot facility, which is located in the northwest part of Troutdale near the city’s airport, workers and robots work in tandem to fulfill orders and ship them on their way. With the help of robots, items are pulled, boxed and sent on conveyer belts to delivery trucks.
The fulfillment center opened in August 2018 and employs more than 2,000 people, according to a spokesperson.
