SPOKANE, WA (KPTV) - An Amber Alert involving a 5-year-old boy taken near Spokane, Washington was canceled Tuesday afternoon.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reported that Ethan Robertson and his father, 42-year-old Justin Robertson, were found in St. John, Washington after an Amber Alert was issued in Washington, Oregon and Idaho on Tuesday morning.
A SWAT team and negotiators were able to secure the release of the child, according to deputies, while they continued "to work for Justin's peaceful surrender."
Deputies said Ethan was safe and not injured.
No other details were immediately released.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said Justin Robertson broke into a home, stabbed the child's mother and then took the child. Deputies said the child was believed to be in danger.
The woman told the sheriff's office that she had recently served Justin Robertson with divorce papers. The sheriff's office said the woman was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff's office said Justin Robertson was believed to be in a red 2014 Subaru Legacy with Washington license plates APN2450.
According to the sheriff's office, Justin Robertson had access to weapons, but it was unknown if he had any when the Amber Alert was issued or when he was found.
Idaho State Police, Washington State Patrol and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children also confirmed the cancellation of the Amber Alert.
UPDATE: Suspect Justin Robertson has been located in St. John WA. SWAT & Negotiators were able to secure the release of Ethan, his 5-year-old son. Ethan is safe & uninjured. SWAT & Negotiators continue to work for Justin's peaceful surrender. #SCSO #Spokane #SpokaneValley #CdA https://t.co/tygJd0DvrL— SpokaneSheriffOffice (@SpokaneSheriff) April 23, 2019
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.