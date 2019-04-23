SPOKANE, WA (KPTV) - An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning for a 5-year-old boy who was taken by his father near Spokane.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said Justin P. Robertson, 42, broke into a home, stabbed the child's mother and then took the child, identified as Ethan Robertson.
The woman told the sheriff's office that she had recently served Justin Robertson with divorce papers. The sheriff's office said the woman was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff's office said Justin Robertson is possibly in a red 2014 Subaru Legacy with Washington license plate APN2450.
Justin Robertson is described as a white man, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 205 pounds, green eyes, and has a goatee. He was last seen wearing a green Adidas t-shirt and black Adidas shorts.
Ethan Robertson is described as white, weighing 30 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue pajamas and an orange Nike t-shirt.
According to the sheriff's office, Justin Robertson has access to weapons, but it is unknown if he has any in his possession.
Anyone who has seen Justin Robertson, Ethan Robertson or the 2014 Subaru Legacy should call 911 immediately.
