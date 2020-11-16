Amber Alert issued for missing Montana girl possibly headed to SW Washington

WASHINGTON STATE (KPTV) – The Montana Department of Justice issued an Amber Alert for an 11-year-old girl who may be with a man in a 1995 Toyota Camry and possibly headed to Southwest Washington.
Authorities say Adrianna Carreia was dropped off in an alley by the school around 8:30 a.m. Monday but never arrived to class.
Surveillance video shows her getting into a red 1995 Toyota Camry with a male driver with dark hair with Washington plates, according to authorities.
Adrianna and her siblings were removed from their parents custody, according to authorities.
Authorities released her picture along with pictures of Justin Taylor, 30, Amanda Carreia, 31 and the vehicle Adrianna got into.
Adrianna is 5-feet-2 inches, 130 pounds with gray eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a University of Montana Grizzlies sweatshirt, maroon sweatpants, purple boots, red coat and carrying shoes and a red backpack.
Taylor is 5-feet-and-9, 155 pounds with gray eye and brown hair.
Amanda Carreia is 5-feet-5, 200 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911 or the Montana Department of Justice at 406-444-2800.
