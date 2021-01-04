Amber Alert issued for missing Yakima girl who was threatened by man with felony warrant

YAKIMA, WA (KPTV) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl from Yakima, Washington.
Angeles Revuelta-Buenrostro was last seen Monday. Investigators said she went to take out the garbage at her home on the 1000 block of North 2nd Street, but she did not return.
A 36-year-old man, Daniel B. Ovante, has been identified as a person connected with this case.
Revuelta-Buenrostro was recently found in Arizona with Ovante, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Investigators said Ovante had coerced the teen via social media.
Investigators said Ovante has recently made threats to come take Revuelta-Buenrostro and kill her family.
Ovante was last known to be driving a Black 2001 Ford F150 with Arizona plates BYR6257.
Ovante has a felony warrant and is considered by law enforcement to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about this Amber Alert is asked to call 911 or the Yakima Police Department at 509-457-0207.
Open borders are great.
