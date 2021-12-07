WASHINGTON (KPTV) – An AMBER Alert has been issued in Washington for a 15-year-old-girl believed to be in critical danger.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children along with the Lewiston, Idaho, Police Department said Lillian Dixon has been missing since Dec. 3 from her home in Lewiston, Idaho. Authorities believe Dixon is with Jonathan Bowles, 36, who has multiple felony warrants for child molestation.

Authorities believe Dixon and Bowles were spotted in Starbuck, Washington on Monday. They were seen in Pomeroy, Washington that same day.

Lillian Dixon Image: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Law enforcement believes the pair may be traveling in a stolen 2007 maroon Chevy Trailblazer with the Washington state plate BKA0197.

Dixon is 5’2” tall and weighs 100 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white California stocking cap, black and white jacket with "8" on the back, black shirt, blue jeans, brown and blue cowboy boots, and a yellow and blue backpack.

Bowles is 6’2” tall and weighs 235 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Officials warn Bowles may be armed and should be considered dangerous. They ask if anyone sees Dixon or Bowles, to call 911 immediately, the Idaho State Police at 208-209-8730, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.