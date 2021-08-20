FAIRVIEW, OR (KPTV) - Law enforcement is on the lookout for a man who reportedly kidnapped two children from Price, Utah and may be in the Fairview area, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said the Amber Alert was issued in Carbon County, Utah, on Wednesday. Derek Michael Rowley, 33, is suspected of kidnapping 8-year-old Manson Rowley and 6-year-old Arson Mangum at 1 a.m.
He's 6 feet tall, 190 pounds with a tattoo of a crown on the left side of his neck, a tattoo of a skull on his right hand, and tattoos on his left arm. He drives a gold 2004 Chevrolet Silverado truck with Washington license plate C66780T. The pickup truck is a flatbed and is towing a white fifth wheel camp trailer with Washington license plate 51311AE.
Police believe Derek Rowley is traveling from Utah to Washington.
Law enforcement agencies are asking people to "be vigilant." If you recognize the suspect or suspect's vehicle, do not approach. Call 911 and reference MCSO police report #42241. Reports can also be made online at MissingKids.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.