Amber Alert canceled; Idaho girl found safe after reportedly being seen in Oregon

HERMISTON, OR (KPTV) - An Amber Alert was issued and then canceled for a 10-year-old girl from Idaho who was reportedly seen in Oregon on Wednesday.
Oregon State Police asked for the public’s help locating Alissa Helmandollar on Wednesday. She was taken from Nampa, Idaho and believed to have been seen in Hermiston at around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to investigators.
The suspect was identified as the child's mother, 41-year-old Brooke A. Helmandollar, who was driving a silver 2018 Nissan Sentra with Idaho plates.
By 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Nampa Police Department and Oregon State Police reported that the missing child had been located safe and the Amber Alert was canceled.
Nampa police said both the child and mother were found in Cheney, Washington.
No further details were immediately released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
