PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – There’s a big change in the metro area movie scene as a local theater changes hands.
AMC Theatres confirms it has acquired all four Cinetopia locations, three of which are in Portland metro area: Cinetopia Progress Ridge 14, Cinetopia Vancouver Mall 23 and Cinetopia Mill Plain 8.
Cinetopia is a luxury living room-style movie chain with a fourth location in Kansas City. In a press release Thursday, AMC said it has acquired all four locations. The theater says the locations will be closed for a few days as they are re-branded and transitioned onto the AMC systems.
The Vancouver Mall location could reopen as early as Friday, with the other two locations to reopen sometimes next week, an AMC spokesperson says.
“The first thing guests will notice is the signs on the interior of the building being transitioned to the new brand,” Cozetta Smith said. “In the next few months, the exterior signage will also be updated”.
According to Smith, Cinetopia Progress Ridge 14 will become AMC DINE-IN Progress Ridge 14, Cinetopia Vancouver Mall 23 will become AMC Vancouver Mall 23, and Cinetopia Mill Plain 8 in Vancouver will become AMC CLASSIC Mill Plain 8.
