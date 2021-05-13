Amendment to expand Portland Street Response fails in city budget vote

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An amendment to the city budget that would expand the Portland Street Response citywide beyond its pilot program did not pass Thursday night.
The amendment was introduced by Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. She proposed expanding the Portland Street Response beyond its pilot program in the Lents neighborhood to create first responder units across all of Portland.
The Portland Street Response was adopted by the city council last year, to create teams of mental health professionals that can respond to calls about houseless folks experiencing mental health crises. They are able to be dispatched to such calls instead of armed police officers.
Hardesty read a letter by employees of the Portland Street Response, saying expanding the program was a disservice to the community. She also argued that funding was needed to create equity among first responders and answer the calls of Portlanders who protest in the streets.
However, commissioners Mingus Mapps and Dan Ryan said they could not support the amendment, without more data on the pilot program to see where the program is working and where more work needs to be done.
Ultimately, Mayor Ted Wheeler voted no and the measure did not pass. The mayor said the program was not ready to expand only two months after its inception.
