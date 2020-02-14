America’s sweetheart: Oregon celebrates 161st birthday

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Historical Society celebrated Oregon’s 161st statehood anniversary, complete with fiddlers and cake at the state capitol on Friday.
Among the dignitaries in attendance were Oregon’s first female Governor Barbara Roberts and former Governor Ted Kulongoski.
"With all that's going on in the country and in the world and you're looking for a little stability,” Former Oregon Gov. Ted Kulonhoski said. “Look around Oregon, that's where it’s at."
The festivities also included a special limited display of the University of Oregon’s 2020 Rose Bowl and Pac-12 Championship trophies.
The festivities will continue Saturday which includes free admission to the museum and cake being served around 1 p.m.
