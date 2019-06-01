PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Saturday morning, people laced up their running shoes for a good cause, The American Heart Association Heart and Stroke Walk.
Participants gathered along the waterfront park in Portland.
On Wednesday, FOX 12 spoke with a father who planned on attending the event after he had experienced heart failure.
Heart healthy education was also the focus of the walk to inspire people to get moving and live healthier.
The fundraising event beat its goal raising over 800 thousand dollars.
