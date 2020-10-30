(KPTV) - Election Day is now less than a week away and there's no doubt this election is a significant one.
The American Psychological Association conducted a "Stress in America" survey that highlights statistics surrounding stress related to the pandemic, the upcoming election and other factors. Their study shows 68% of all adults surveyed say the upcoming election is a significant source of stress right now.
“I think everybody, regardless of what side of the issues you’re on, everybody’s stressed about this election," Dr. Robin Henderson, Chief Executive of Behavioral Health with Providence Health, said.
The APA's survey confirms that. It found 76% of Democrats, 67% of Republicans and 64% of Independents believe this election is a significant stressor. Nearly 77% of adults said the future of the nation is also a big concern.
“It’s an election on top of a pandemic on top of the largest racial justice movement the world has ever seen. That all right there together is a Gen Z ball of stress," Henderson said.
Sixty eight percent of adults surveyed say the election is definitely causing significant stress for them.
“I’m not terribly surprised to hear that number," Greg Borders, Chief Clinical Officer at Lines for Life, said.
Borders said they've seen an increase in calls to their hotline recently related to the election.
“They’re experiencing increased symptoms of anxiety, depression, agitation and irritation just trying to figure out how to cope with the stress that so many people are feeling lately and certainly going into the next week," Borders said.
So, how should someone cope on Election Day and the following weeks after? Borders said have a plan in place.
“Figure out who’s a good support system for you to talk to during that time. I think it’s easy to get caught in political conversations that can be difficult and can cause more stress and anxiety. So, it seems like it’s really important ahead of time to figure out what your boundaries are around that," Borders said. "It might be some conversation where you say 'we're not going to talk about politics for the next week because it's probably going to make me feel more agitated.'"
Borders said taking a break from technology may also be helpful in reducing stress.
"I think there's a tendency right now to kind of compulsively go through the news, Instagram, our Facebook feeds and kind of compulsively scroll through looking for stuff. More information, the latest information," Borders said. "There is so much information that keeps changing all the time right now that it's really easy to get caught up in that. I think that can play tricks on you and make you feel like you're even more out of control about the election because you're grasping so hard at what's the latest thing that's come out."
The APA said tensions were also high during the 2016 election but this time around that has increased dramatically. Four years ago, 52% of those surveyed reported the election was a significant source of stress, compared to 68% this time around.
Anyone who is feeling stressed and needs someone to talk to can call the Lines for Life number at 1-800-273-8255.
Gosh, american humans sure have turned into a bunch of soft, spoiled, drama queens. I'm surprised that the pseudo-intellectual "psychologists" didn't suggest the most obvious remedy for these poor little babies that can't handle reality (yeah, I'm talking about you..liberals.) That would be to go spend a week in a third world country, and then come back and tell me if you're still all warped about Trump getting four more years. Look, y'all are gonna be just fine. In fact, you'll be a lot better off than if Harris..err..Biden wins. You just won't ever admit it because of your unmitigated indignance and arrogance.
