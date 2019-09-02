PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As Hurricane Dorian moves parallel to Florida’s east Coast, the American Red Cross is standing by with volunteers from the Pacific Northwest and beyond.
One of the strongest Atlantic tropical systems ever recorded, Dorian has inundated communities in the Bahamas, damaging homes and businesses. Now, as the tropical system threatens the southeastern U.S, the nonprofit is preparing to help evacuees.
“We have 33 Oregon volunteers so far; we have volunteers in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina,” Denise Juarez, who works for the American Red Cross, said.
As the senior volunteer engagement specialist for the organization’s Cascades Region, Juarez has been in Atlanta since last week coordinating these efforts.
Juarez says they have already opened evacuation shelters in Florida and Georgia, where local officials have issued some mandatory evacuations orders.
“When we get hundreds of people sleeping in a place we have to have people there to get them registered and make sure they have food and they have cots to sleep on,” Juarez said.
But, according to Juarez, Dorian has slowed to a crawl.
“It has allowed us more time to get more things in to place,” Juarez said.
Now, Juarez says, the teams are waiting as Dorian meanders north in the Atlantic.
According to Juarez, these volunteers come from all backgrounds. They have medical professionals on their teams, including trained psychologists, to help victims deal with the trauma a disaster causes.
The American Red Cross also has volunteers who stock food, childcare workers, warehouse crews, logistics specialists, and drivers.
“You don’t have to have a PhD to do that, but you do have to be ready and willing to help other people,” Juarez said. “We do ask people to come for at least two weeks to make it worth our while to send you.”
But, if you can’t give that amount of time, Juarez says, the nonprofit still needs local volunteers to respond to house fires, volunteers who can help answer phones in its offices and handle other small tasks.
Juarez tells FOX 12, if you cannot give of your time, you could make a monetary donation, which is easier than donating food or other products.
“Especially for those in Oregon, it’s easier to just send money, Juarez said. "The logistics required for us to get things here is just taxing to our system.”
To make a donation, visit: https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-dorian-donations.html/.
