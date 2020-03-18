PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Experts say a strong immune system is key to keeping yourself and your loved ones as healthy as possible as COVID-19 concerns increase across the country.
That requires getting the right amount of vitamins and minerals, which gives your body what it needs to fight off any kind of infection or disease, according to experts. But getting too many vitamins and minerals is not ideal.
Vitamins A, C, D, B-12, and minerals like Zinc and Iron are immune system boosters that help your body form antibodies and fight infections.
But research associate Alexander Michels says before you buy the store out of multi-vitamins and supplements, remember that daily limits are set for a reason.
Overdosing on good vitamins and minerals can have adverse effects, like tummy aches and hormonal imbalances, Michels says. He says getting more than what the body needs won’t help the immune system.
“Going to extremes is not gonna help, if you're guzzling vitamin C like crazy, it's not gonna do more than taking a moderate dose every day," Michels said.
According to Michels, it’s best to get vitamins and minerals from food by eating healthy, including lots of fruits and vegetables. If you are taking supplements, Michels advises that you space them out throughout the day instead of overwhelming the body with them all at once.
The Linus Pauling Institute recommends 400 mg/day of vitamin C for healthy people. Do people need more if they are sick? Scientists aren't sure about that one yet.
Good advice, however many foods even organically grown no longer hold the minerals they used to. Soils are leached...so a little extra could help!
