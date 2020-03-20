SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) - Beautiful spring weather is bringing people to the Oregon coast, proving that not even a pandemic can stop people from their sunny day travel plans.
"It's kinda nice it's not so crowded," Taylor Smith from Portland said.
Smith and Chad Wilson are taking advantage of the thinner-than-usual crowds to spend some time in Seaside. Smith told FOX 12 that she believes the COVID-19 pandemic isn't "as big of a deal as people are making it out to be."
When asked about the recommendations and pleas from health experts and local and national leaders to stop nonessential travel to help slow down the spread of the virus, Smith said "if it's a risk to you then you should stay inside," but that her and Wilson are "good."
This goes beyond social distancing. Health care leaders want all people to cease travel and stay within their communities because healthy people who may not display symptoms could be spreading the virus to other cities and states without even knowing it.
In a news release Friday, OHSU leaders said, "without widespread testing for COVID-19 currently in practice among Oregonians, it is imperative that we practice extreme caution in our travel outside of our homes during this spring break season."
The release goes on to say, "as medical and public health professionals, we urgently ask all citizens to remain local to your home community during spring break to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and what we believe will be a significant strain on our health systems and health care teams in the coming weeks. These actions are necessary to limit transmission of the virus in Oregon, especially from our city centers into Oregon's rural communities where there are more limited health resources."
Isaac Roberts is visiting Seaside with friends from Washington.
"Not sure if we're really following protocol but it's nice and sunny down here," Roberts told FOX 12.
Roberts did acknowledge the risk the virus poses to more vulnerable members of the community, like the sick and elderly.
"No, those concerns were still not enough to keep us from coming here," he said after a pause.
Locals who work in the shops and restaurants lining Seaside's streets who depend on the flow of tourism during spring break say they are torn.
Nikki Reed, an employee at the Oregon & More jerky shop on Broadway Street, says the criticism comes from both sides: "why are you open, and why aren't you open," Reed said.
Reed said both have a consequence.
"I don't know how to feel, honestly, I feel like I need a job because we have bills to pay, but I'm also terrified for myself and my family," Reed said, adding that the influx of travelers is making locals nervous.
Foot traffic is still down significantly in Seaside, business owners told FOX 12. Hotels, especially, are hurting as many tourists are choosing to make day trips out to the coast rather than stay multiple nights.
Friday, Governor Kate Brown had a message for Oregonians getting ready to begin their spring break.
“I am encouraging and urging Oregonians to stay home. I want to say don’t travel for spring break, stay home," she said during a news conference.
