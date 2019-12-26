Amid pending closure of sobering station, Portland police now bringing people under the influence to hospitals

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – After more than 40 years, a northeast Portland sobering facility known for being a “safe space” for people under the influence is set to shut down.
This week, months before a contract agreement with the City of Portland expires, Portland Police said they would stop bringing people to the facility effective immediately.
Operations of the roving “CHIERS” van, which delivers people who are intoxicated or incapacitated by drugs or alcohol to the Northeast Couch Street Sobering Station, will also end, according to Central City Concern, the organization that runs it.
It comes following the organization’s announcement that a contract agreement with the City of Portland to provide the services, which expires on June 30, 2020, will not be renewed.
On its website, CCC cites “significant changes” in the population they serve as reasoning for the pending closure and halted programming. According to the site, a majority of the 10 people brought to the Sobering Station on an average day are deemed to possess a “risk of violence” to either themselves or others.
CCC also states that despite changes in training and admission standards, its intervention model has become outdated.
In a statement to FOX 12, the organization said in part, “An increasing number of community members are coming to us with a high level of agitation and presenting with a risk of violence to themselves or others… The current standard of medical care for agitated patients is to receive oral or injectable medications and be monitored medically in a hospital or hospital-like setting. Due to structure and license, CCC’s sobering program cannot provide the level of medical care required by the majority of people arriving at the Sobering Station.”
Last year alone, CCC says they helped more than 3,000 people get stabilized at the Sobering Station. Their "CHIERS" van also assessed more than 1,200 people on the street, the group said. Despite that, and although operations promised to the city aren’t set to end until next summer, the Portland Police Bureau announced this week they were making changes in protocol effective immediately.
Instead of a longstanding practice of taking people under the influence to the Sobering Station, the Bureau says officers have now been directed to take them to hospitals.
In a statement to FOX 12, a spokesperson for the Bureau said, “PPB recognizes Central City Concern’s safety concerns and will no longer be transporting individuals to the sobering station. PPB’s number one priority is to provide intoxicated individuals with the safest solution and currently that is a hospital.”
FOX 12 sought comment from all hospitals in the city, in addition to the Mayor’s Office, about the potential impacts of PPB’s immediate decision. Their responses are below:
“Intoxication is an all too common problem in our community, especially as substance abuse rates continue to rise. This is a community problem that demands community solutions. When intoxicated people are suffering a health or behavioral health emergency, they should receive emergency care at a hospital. However, when all they need is a safe place to sober up, bringing them to a hospital emergency department burdens an already limited resource and slows down our ability to care for people who need emergency care. Portland needs community-supported sobering facilities to keep intoxicated people safe while they sober up and allow hospitals to stay focused on providing medical care to people who need it.”
- Dan Bissell, M.D., Legacy Health
“The overall impact of the impending closure of the Sobering Center is not fully evident. OHSU plans to continue collaboration with city officials and health care partners to assess ongoing need and opportunity to assist individuals who require such services.”
- OHSU
“The City understands the health and safety concerns of Central City Concern’s staff involved in operating the sobering center. The existing model underdelivers given the severity of the addiction issues people are currently facing in the streets. That said, having somewhere to take intoxicated, vulnerable people who may pose a safety threat to others or themselves is a critical need in our city. To that end, we are working with partners including hospitals, Oregon Health Authority, county sheriffs, the Multnomah County Chair’s office, AMR and others to find a way to best continue providing the appropriate sobering and addiction services that are so vital.”
- Office of Mayor Ted Wheeler
Gary Walker, a spokesman for Providence Health & Services, said nobody was available to comment.
