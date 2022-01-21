SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - As a nursing shortage continues to hit hospitals across the country, one Salem high school is already preparing kids to enter the field.
Students at McKay High School are learning what it takes to work in healthcare as a nurse.
“We’ve learned vital signs,” said senior Evelyn Manco. “We’ve learned tourniquets, EpiPen, and we’re now going to start doing CPR.”
Besides learning basic healthcare skills, students also get hands-on experience.
“They work closely with two different nurses,” said Health Occupations Teacher, Amanda Rivera. “They learn all their skills in here.”
“There’s around 90 different skills and then they go out into clinicals and practice all these skills on real people.”
At the end of the program, students have the opportunity to earn a nurse assisting license from the Oregon State Board of Nursing.
“It allows our students to really hone in whether they want to do this for their future, and they’re not wasting money or time and college trying to figure all of that out and it gives opportunity immediately,” said Rivera. “They can see the end of the light and they can say, hey I can do this, and they can go straight into the workforce, support their college, help support family.”
“And it helps our surrounding medical field. They need it,” continued Rivera.
Senior Brea Lutz knows that need, as well as the stress on healthcare workers right now, since several of her family members work in the field.
“It’s been kind of a scary situation with like, we don’t know what’s going to necessarily happen all the time,” said Lutz. “And so I guess that part of me is worried, like oh do I really want to be putting this at risk, because I do plan on having a family.”
But she said her passion for the professions makes it easy to stay the course.
“Knowing that I’d be actually helping the people and like saving lives, I think would be well worth it,” said Lutz.
Manco agrees.
“If anything, it’s made me want to do it even more, just because I see everyone’s struggling and it’s something that I want to make a difference and I want to help as much as I can,” said Manco.
This isn’t the only program preparing students for industries facing shortages across the Salem-Keizer School District. Some others include, law enforcement, emergency services and manufacturing.