Amidst community pushback, PPS approves agreement with Portland Police

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Public Schools will be adding more school resource officer coverage within its district.
This comes after a vote Tuesday night on the Intergovernmental Agreement between Portland Public Schools and the Portland Police Bureau on School Resource Officers (SRO).
The board ultimately passed the resolution.
The district says the agreement with Portland Police will solidify more than 20 years of partnership with the bureau, as the district already has resources officers in several schools.
But there’s been no written agreement between the two agencies, which is what spurred the board’s conversation to formalize the partnership with PPB, add more coverage to the district and to clarify rules and responsibilities.
But that meeting was heated, as students and the community said they felt blinded by the decision and left out of the process.
“Though our questions were acknowledged we felt as though our perspectives were ignored and brushed away,” said Jefferson High School Student Body President Sarah Steele.
On the night the board was expected to vote on the agreement, Jefferson High School students Steele and Isabelle Mace-McLatchie fired back at the board during public comment.
“We are here to ask that the vote on this IGA be delayed until a true effort has been made to include our voices in this conversation,” Mace-McLatchie said.
They got a standing ovation from a crowd of their peers.
Students at Tuesday night’s meeting cited concerns of more police presence in the schools, racial profiling, student fears of law enforcement and claimed the board didn’t ask for their input until the last minute.
A representative from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) also spoke during public comment supporting the students in their request for a delayed vote.
The agreement would add coverage Monday through Friday to nine of Portland’s high schools and would cost $1.2 million.
Some board members spoke in favor of the agreement.
Board member Paul Anthony spoke about how essential he felt SROs were to the district instead of having street officers respond to calls at the schools.
“One of the things that they need in order to be able to make their way in the world is the benefit of law enforcement,” Anthony said.
But some on the board even while favoring the agreement supported the idea of tabling the vote until February.
“But I also believe that will only be better by hearing more from our school communities,” board member Amy Kohnstamm said.
That motion failed, and the resolution ultimately passed, which had students saying it’s not over.
“No, we are not going to let this go,” one student said.
The board did pass an amendment which would create a one-year formal review of the agreement.
