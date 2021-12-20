PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Amity Artisan Market opened its doors in downtown Portland to welcome artists and makers of all backgrounds to showcase their work.
Ranging from home goods, custom prints, stationary, apparel, jewelry and more the shop represents the many types of makers that the Rose City has to offer!
The shop is the dream of owner Shiref Eskander who had created several successful pop up markets that featured the many creative makers he had met in the Portland area before opening this permanent storefront.
FOX 12’s Ayo Elise headed down to the shop to talk with Eskander about the store offerings and what it means to the community to shop small.
For store hours and location check out their website: https://amitypdx.com/