WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) - Firefighters had to deal with more than just flames at an apartment fire in Woodland on Thursday morning.
Just after 9 a.m., Clark County Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a fire on the patio of an apartment at 560 Bozarth Street.
The fire engine arrived and found flames on the patio and extending into the apartment. The flames were also spreading to the attic through the eaves.
Fire officials said a propane bottle on the patio vented a large fireball and "greatly accelerated" the fire.
Initial attempts to enter the apartment were delayed due to ammunition exploding inside. Officials said a person with knowledge of the apartment claims there were over 1,000 rounds of small arms ammunition inside.
Crews entered the apartment once the ammunition finished exploding and had the fire under control within 20 minutes, according to officials.
No occupants were home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Clark County Fire Marshal's Office.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
