PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Police said they are still on the lookout for FOX 12’s Most Wanted who is accused of attacking a pair of medics a week and a half ago.
The attack in north Portland is just one that AMR Medics said they are seeing more and more of. The company now holding mandatory defensive tactics and management of assaultive behavior classes for their staff.
Some 500 of AMR’s medics in Oregon and Southwest Washington will be taking part in the training. The goal is to give medics the tools to stay safe if they ever encounter a dangerous situation.
“You know we work in an uncontrolled environment, we go into people’s homes and we don’t always know what we are walking into,” Tim Case, AMR EMS Training Officer for Multnomah County said.
AMR said each year EMS responders are called to over 30 million calls for help across the U.D. They said they are seeing their injury rates higher than the typical average for all workers.
“We are there to help people and to take care of them when they are in crisis,” Case said. “It is not okay for us to be hit, or you know sworn at or people calling us dirty names and stuff like that.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.