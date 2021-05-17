AMR lifeguards getting ready to return by training in Troutdale

TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) - After taking a year off due to COVID-19, the AMR River Rescue Team is training a new batch of lifeguards to save lives this summer. The program begins Memorial Day through Labor Day, seven days a week.
Before they can begin, they have to learn how to prepare for almost any situation. That consists of an 80-hour, two week program with lessons both in the water and in the classroom. They learn the standard of open-water lifeguarding as well as swift water rescue tactics.
Coordinators also say they learn skills like diving, paddle boarding, kayaking, combative swimming and how to get preventative messaging across the community. While that may sound pretty intense, coordinators say most recruits don’t want it to end.
“Generally at the end of our two-week academy, all of our new recruits are looking to turn the clock back and they want to restart the whole academy, not only because is it enjoyable, but it’s also very, very educational,” said Phil Stoinoff who is a river rescue team coordinator.
The program was created in 1999 and has been out at Glenn Otto Park every year since until things were cancelled for the pandemic last year. This year the team is fully staffed and will be ready to go by Memorial Day.
AMR wants to remind people that while it’s getting hot out, rivers are still cold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.