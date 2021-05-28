AMR lifeguards return to Glenn Otto Park, High Rocks this weekend

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Just in time for the warmer weather and for Memorial Day weekend, lifeguards are returning to two popular parks to make sure everyone cooling off in the rivers stay safe.
American Medical Response's River Rescue Team wrapped up their final day of training at Glenn Otto Park on Friday. The lifeguards will start keeping watch at Glenn Otto Park and at High Rocks Park in Gladstone this weekend. The team is made up of 22 EMTs and paramedics all trained in swift water rescue.
The program never made it to the water last year. Like so many things during the COVID-19 pandemic, it had to be put on pause. This year, they're ready with a two-week long, 80-hour academy complete by the end of Friday. The group is certified by the United States Lifesaving Association.
Saving lives is what AMR has been doing for more than 20 years.
"In 1999 is when AMR began staffing Glenn Otto Park and shortly after that High Rocks Park in Gladstone, and that was because so many people had lost their lives on those two rivers. And since then, there have been much, much fewer drownings," Lucie Drum said.
Their biggest piece of advise is wear a life jacket. Th team told FOX 12 when someone is struggling in the water, they're often too tried from trying to stay afloat, to wave someone over for help. AMR has life jacket loaner stations. Each life jacket will be sanitized when it's returned.
AMR will have two lifeguards at each park every day starting Saturday, and they'll increase that amount to four or five on busier days. Both locations will be staffed through Labor Day weekend.
