PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As we navigate challenges posed by the pandemic, acts of kindness continue to spread across our community, and one lunch program initiative is here to prove it.
“There is a lyric in a song you may know, ‘I get by with a little help from my friends,’ we’re very very thankful,” says Nicholas Delgado, owner and operator of Liv Bowls, a food cart in Northeast Portland.
The one-man-band chef says, he recently received a surprising and unexpected order, “I saw eight caterings come through my email and I was nervous because I do this all by myself and my daughter helps me sometimes but I didn't know if I could handle 400 meals in the course of a week, plus regular service, but we did it and I’m thankful.”
Unbeknownst to Delgado, he had a whole team of first responders in his corner looking to support him.
“We ordered about 180 meals at each order, and we’ve ordered four days' worth of that,” says Operations manager of AMR, Rob McDonald.
McDonald tells us back in 2020, AMR started a lunch program to help feed its first responders in Multnomah and Clackamas County, who were working tirelessly on the frontlines.
“It was just a small gesture to say thank you and to tell them how much we appreciate them,” says McDonald.
Fast forward to 2021, AMR decided to pivot their operations, continuing to keep their people nourished, while also lending a helping hand to small local businesses al the same time.
“We were reading about all these local restaurants that are struggling that are having a difficult time. Let's see if we can get them some revenue and try to shore them up a little bit,” says McDonald.
24 restaurants, 15 of them local, and 10,000 meals later, local food carts like Liv Bowls, can stay afloat from one small token of gratitude.
“February can be one of the slowest months, it's one of the coldest months, so, having that order come at the beginning of the month, it helped give us a great outlook for the rest of the year, we’re grateful,” says Delgado.