AMR offers safety tips, as unseasonably warm weather sends crowds to local rivers

TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) - As temperatures soar into the 80s and 90s in the Portland-metro area, crowds are heading to local rivers to beat the heat.
At Glenn Otto Community Park in Troutdale, it was a busy Memorial Day weekend.
American Medical Response (AMR) lifeguards who are stationed at the park tell FOX 12 crews assisted 13 people since the re-launch of the program Saturday.
The lifeguard station at the park is one of two that return this summer, after the pandemic put a halt on training last year.
It's a crucial resource in a very dangerous spot of the Sandy River.
Lifeguard Maddie Pearl says 13 is a high number for one weekend.
She says it's typically closer to three or four in June.
Pearl says the water temperature on Tuesday was 56 degrees and it's important to be aware that the cold water can quickly lead to hypothermia and can decrease your swimming ability.
She suggests to plan where you're going to get out of the water so you're not in for a long period of time.
This year, Pearl says the new hazard at the park is a downed tree under the water that could pose major safety issues.
"It's going to be a really significant strain or hazard or we're going to be busy trying to prevent people from getting caught in that this year," Pearl said. "But it could potentially pull people under water and not be good for the public."
AMR cannot stress enough to wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket.
There are life jackets available at the lifeguard station for anyone to use while at the park.
The sizes range from infant to adult and must be returned by 7:30 p.m.
