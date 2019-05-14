CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - It’s a tale of two different Mays across the Northwest. The once sunny and 80 degree days early in the month have transitioned to clouds, rain and 60 degree weather.
However, the change in weather is not keeping lifeguards from training for their summer watch.
AMR’s River Rescue team was out at High Rocks on the Clackamas River Tuesday for day two of a two-week training program.
“The water is pretty fast and it’s pretty cold so it will be a challenge,” Program Director Leah Gordon said.
The water temperatures were running in the low 50’s, that didn’t stop the group dressed in wetsuits and lifejackets.
“It is very important that we are here, especially before it gets really busy because it is swift and dangerous and not only for the public but lifeguards are well,” Gordon said.
She added it is important that those guarding the river learn how it flows and where the trouble spots are. The group focuses on classroom working in the morning and then heads out to either High Rocks or Glenn Otto Park to get hands on training.
“Our goal is to really get our lifeguards comfortable with the water and the features and really have the best ability to get in and out safely,” Gordon said.
The group will train for 80 hours this week and next before lifeguards will be stationed at High Rocks and Glenn Otto on Memorial Day Weekend.
“We are just looking forward to getting everybody trained and getting out there and saving lives,” Gordon said.
