PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two medics are recovering after they were attacked in north Portland early Monday morning.
AMR Operations Manager, Robert McDonald, confirmed to FOX 12 that at around 1:45 a.m. two medics were helping a woman with a medical issue in 4400 block of North Interstate Avenue when she punched one of the medics.
Another person at the scene pepper sprayed the other medic.
One of the suspects was arrested. Tracy L. Casey, 38, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on the charge of harassment.
The second suspect took off on a bike and has not been located.
McDonald told FOX 12 that the medics are doing well and did not sustain serious injuries.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Don't Meth around with a drunk druggie???
mayor wheeler supporters at their finest.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.