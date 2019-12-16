PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Paramedics with American Medical Response spent the day making the season merrier for local foster kids.
Workers with AMR delivered toys and other gifts to kids at the Alberta DHS office in north Portland.
This is the fifth year that AMR has organized this toy drive.
But the gifts aren’t just for little kids.
“Foster kids who are older, they don’t necessarily – it’s not fun to shop for older kids. So we take those kids and we buy them what they want. You want an Xbox, we’ll get you an Xbox. You want a bicycle, we’ll get you a bicycle. You want a gift card to PacSun or somewhere in the mall, we do that. And our employees love doing it,” said AMR paramedic Jamie McDaniel.
The toys and other gifts were all donated through a giving tree from AMR workers and their families.
