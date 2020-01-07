PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Amtrak service between Portland and Seattle will not run until Thursday morning due to a landslide, the railway operator says.
BNSF Railway issued a passenger train moratorium following the landslide.
Until Thursday morning, chartered and scheduled buses will serve as substitute transportation, according to Amtrak.
It was not immediately clear exactly when or where the landslide occurred.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
