EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - A train that was stuck in Lane County for about a day and a half is moving again and is on its way back to Seattle, according to Amtrak.
Officials said the Amtrak Coast Starlight Train 11, which was traveling from Seattle to Los Angeles, hit a tree that had fallen across the tracks in Oakridge at around 6:20 p.m. Sunday.
None of the crews members or 183 passengers were hurt, according to Amtrak.
The passengers and crew members were stuck on the track in Oakridge for 37 hours.
Amtrak and Union Pacific decided to keep the passengers on the train because of road closures and severe weather conditions that made it nearly impossible for them to use alternate transportation.
Passengers told FOX 12 that there have been food and water provided, but they were worried about running out. They were also worried about running out of some personal hygiene items and diapers.
Despite all that, John Gray told FOX 12 that he and others are OK.
"I've personally been on the train for probably 36 plus hour right now. After last night, but there are some people who have been on just a touch longer from Seattle," said Gray Tuesday morning.
Amtrak and Union Pacific crews worked to clear the tracks and hook up a new engine to get the train moving again.
At around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Amtrak said the train began moving back north towards Eugene. Due to the weather conditions, additional delays are expected along the route.
Amtrak officials said donuts, coffee, food and toiletries will be provided at the station in Eugene once the train arrives. Once the train is serviced in Eugene, it will then go on to Portland and Seattle.
.@RedCrossCasc setting out food and water for the arriving Coast Starlight Train 11 passengers expected here at the Eugene @Amtrak station pic.twitter.com/bexNXUZBui— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) February 26, 2019
Amtrak also said passengers needs will be addressed on a case-by-case basis, meaning if they wanted to go south, they will look at all options including bus, plane, hotel, etc.
Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Scot Naparstek released a statement Tuesday, saying:
"We sincerely regret the extended delay customers on the southbound Coast Starlight experienced due to extreme weather issues while traveling with Amtrak. With more than a foot of heavy snow and numerous trees blocking the track, we made every decision in the best interest of the safety of our customers during the unfortunate sequence of events. With local power outages and blocked roads, it was decided the safest place for our customers was to remain on the train where we were able to provide food, heat, electricity and toilets. Amtrak crews worked with local resources and the train is now enroute north to Eugene, Oregon. We will be contacting customers to provide refunds and other compensation as appropriate."
Trains between Portland and Eugene have been suspended through Thursday due to track closures because of severe weather conditions.
Amtrak said they "regret any inconvenience" and will "waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservation during the modified schedule." Those changes can be made by calling 800-USA-RAIL.
