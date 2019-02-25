OAKRIDGE, OR (KPTV) – 183 passengers are stuck on an Amtrak train in Lane County after the train hit a tree that had fallen across the tracks Sunday night, according to Amtrak.
Officials Monday evening confirmed the Amtrak Coast Starlight train 11 hit the tree just before 6:20 p.m.
No one was hurt, according to Amtrak, who says passengers and crew members have been stuck on the track in Oakridge for nearly 24 hours.
The railroad operator says there is no way to safely transport passengers or crew members via alternate transportation due to bad weather conditions.
Amtrak says it is working with Union Pacific to clear the right of way and get passengers off the train.
This is a developing news story and will be updated.
