WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A suspected burglar in Washington County Monday afternoon turned out to be a vacuum stuck in a bathroom, the sheriff’s office says.
Multiple deputies responded to a home on Southwest Oakwood Street near its intersection with Southwest Elmhurst a bit before 2 p.m. after a 911 caller said they thought someone was in their bathroom.
According to deputies, the caller told dispatch the person had the bathroom door locked, and said they could see shadows beneath the bathroom door.
Deputies and a police dog surrounded the house and said that after several announcements, the suspect refused to come out of the bathroom. With guns drawn, deputies opened the door and discovered an automated robot vacuum.
The sheriff’s office cleared the call, with one responding deputy noting that after they breached the bathroom door, they “encountered a very thorough vacuuming job”.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.