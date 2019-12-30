PASADENA, CA (KPTV) – One day out from the Rose Bowl, plenty of Ducks have flocked to Southern California with more flying south for the big game, including the Breeze family from Lake Oswego.
The Rose Bowl is a tradition like none other in college football and the Breeze family is there to make more memories – from sitting in the stands, to their son Brady, now set to play in the Granddaddy just like his uncle did before he was born, as this is yet another New Year’s vacation for the family scrapbook.
“Since he was a little kid, he talked about the Rose Bowl and dreams of playing for the Ducks, but his ultimate dream was the Rose Bowl,” said Christy Breeze, Brady’s mom.
Life is a breeze at the beach for the Breeze family at Bowl Week.
“I am trying to almost put it out of my mind because it has been such a dream state after the Pac-12 championship game and how well he played and how well the team played and just to see him accomplish some stuff that he wanted to do and playing so well, I try to almost not think about it but it is probably going to be a real emotional time for me for sure,” said Jim Breeze, Brady’s dad.
It’s an emotional time machine for the traveling Breeze family who are taking in their annual Pacific Highway holiday getaway.
“It has just been lots of tears. Tears, exciting, happy tears but it has just been such an amazing circle of life,” Christy said.
While Brady’s dad Jim played ball at Arizona State and Southern Oregon, his uncle Chad Cota, Christy’s brother, was on that famed Gang Green Oregon squad in the mid-90s under Rich Brooks when the Ducks made their first Rose Bowl appearance in over 60 years.
“Chad played in the pros so he would watch that kind of stuff, but it was always the Ducks,” Christy said.
A two-time all-state player at Central Catholic High, Brady, a junior safety at Oregon and Pac-12 first team special teams player, made it down to three previous Oregon Rose Bowls with his brothers. Now, a Breeze is in the game.
“It’s so amazing, like, just waking up and knowing that my brother is going to be playing in the Rose Bowl, can’t describe it,” said Bryson Breeze, Brady’s younger brother.
“It’s a dream come true,” said Brady’s older brother, Bo. “He is the most deserving guy that I know that has had this coming. It’s been since we were little kids, it has been our dream to be in this game and it’s unreal to see it all happen.”
Brady’s younger sister, Brenna, said, “Like, I am still shook that it is even happening.”
The Breeze pack is guaranteeing a Duck victory too, no jinxing tradition.
And even though Brady can’t go with them, the Breeze family is making their annual swing over to the happiest place on earth. Brady shouldn’t feel left out though – he and the Ducks saw Mickey and Minnie at Disneyland last week.
Brady is now out to do what his uncle Chad and Gang Green could not do in ’95, come up smelling like victory roses on New Years’ night.
