(KPTV) - The 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens was history and a geologic wonder for many, but for one man it was a lot of gritty work.
At 8:32 a.m. on May 18, 1980, Dick Peters watched the iconic 80,000 foot plume shooting into the air.
Peters was the operations mill manager at the Weyerhaeuser sawmill in Longview.
While geologists and state officials would figure out how to handle the catastrophic event, Peters would figure out how to get Weyerhaeuser's timber to its mills in Longview.
During the eruption, volcanic mudslides reached as far as the Columbia River. About 68,000 acres of Weyerhaeuser forest were destroyed, along with the Green Mountain mill in Toutle.
"The logs were all floating down the river, cause it went right through a couple of our log yards on the Toutle," Peters told FOX 12. "Of course, we had to worry about containing all the logs that belonged to us in the river."
The rail system that had been in place was also destroyed.
Instead, tug boats on the Columbia River were used to recover some logs. Trucks were also used after washed-out roads were rebuilt.
Once the logs got to the mills, chainsaws and saw blades had to be changed out once every hour.
"With all the debris and silt, it was awfully hard on the equipment," said Peters. "The grit raised havoc with all our machinery in the mills and also in the woods."
It would take mill workers three years to manufacture all the Douglas fire and hemlock into usable lumber.
"It was actually frightening at the time it went off, and after that we were so busy, we didn't have time to be very frightened," Peters said.
Peters says he's proud of what he and those working with him accomplished.
"We made the best out of a bad situation," Peters said.
