PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Several special guests were in attendance Tuesday night as the Portland Trailblazers hosted their first pre-season game, including a couple who credits the team for their happy lives together.
Linda and Warren Kay have been married for 38 years and say their relationship started in stands at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
The Memorial Coliseum was the home for the Blazers from 1970-1995. The Blazers played at the venue Tuesday night to kick off their 50th anniversary season against the Denver Nuggets, losing 105 to 94.
The Kays sat in section 56 in the original seats where they say they first met. They say they still plan their schedules around Blazers games and had their wedding while the team was on the road, so they wouldn’t miss any of the action.
