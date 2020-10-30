PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - More parents have been taking matters into their own hands this school year, by creating what's called micro-schools or pods.
FOX 12 visited one for the first time in southeast Portland. Instead of meeting in a home, a group of second and fourth graders are meeting regularly inside a large room in a local church.
“There would be no room in our house whatsoever and I don’t think there would be room in any of these student’s homes to be able to do that effectively, you know, with six to eight families," said parent Holly Schnur. "So, the fact that we could use a large classroom is really a gamechanger.”
Schnur helped create the small learning pod, by first securing a location and then reaching out to parents in both her sons' classes before the start of school.
“One big thing I wanted to think through as we were looking into how to run this pod school is I didn’t want it to become something that was only available to people who had a lot of time or a lot of money and obviously hiring a professional teacher or really hiring anybody to come be with the kids full-time would be more than most people could pay and so, I wanted to set it up ideally as parent-run thing.”
Schnur said parents switch off the days they facilitate, but that doesn't count out the ones who can't.
“I can be flexible," said Schnur. "I can facilitate once a week and the people who can’t facilitate, because maybe both parents work full-time or there’s a single mom, you know, she can’t make it happen, but it’s been cool to see how every parent is contributing in their own way."
"Some of the people are giving rides, some people are facilitating, some people are coming in on the weekend to even more sanitize the classroom and clean," Schnur continued.
The kids also follow strict health guidelines, much like what is expected when school buildings do open back up.
"Masks inside, always on," said Schnur. "No exceptions and washing hands many times a day, using hand sanitizer after they touch any kind of common space and just trying to be as careful as we can."
"The kids are at least six-feet apart if not more than six-feet apart," continued Schnur. "They don’t share computers, they don’t share a space to have a snack, they don’t share headphones, markers, crayons, nothing like that."
So far, parents tell FOX 12 the pod offers key connections their kids have been missing.
“While it really relieves of a lot of pressures as far as being able to do my job and go to work, it’s the opportunity for him to engage with other kids, be in a room where he can see they’re doing the same thing he’s doing," said parent Scott Taylor.
And the parents said it doesn't hurt, that the cost truly is priceless.
“Previously, we were using the YMCA and paying for childcare, which was quite expensive and my wife and I both work, so we needed this," said Taylor.
“I think the biggest thing that I’m proud of about this is the fact that we haven’t had to charge people money," said Schnur. "It was just so important that this wasn’t based on something, an idea that was in my eyes, could be really inequitable."
"And the fact that the parents have really rallied around one another and said, hey, I understand that you work all of these days a week, but can I take your place and can you do this for me and coming together, I think I’m just really thankful that we’ve kind of come together in that way," continued Schnur.
This isn't how every pod looks. Many of them do cost money, because they're hiring a tutor or teacher to help facilitate.
A lot of pods are also in people's homes.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.