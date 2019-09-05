CLARK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has been gradually expanding its drone program over the last four years or so, and now has 10 drones in operation.
Thursday morning, deputies showed off their latest addition, a model known as M210 which has two on-board cameras. One provides a normal optical image and the other is a FLIR thermal image. Operators can combine the two images together for even greater clarity.
Unlike many of its counterparts, that model can also be used in inclement weather like rain and wind.
“This is [like] an extremely inexpensive helicopter,” Sgt. Jason Granneman said.
Sgt. Granneman said he uses a drone in some capacity for his work at least once or twice a week, on average.
For instance, they can provide an aerial view of a crime scene or a traffic crash that needs to be reconstructed. They’re also especially helpful in tracking people, since the thermal image shows a heat signature.
In those applications, a drone might be used to track a criminal running from a scene, aid in a search and rescue operation or look for a missing person.
Sgt. Granneman recalled a specific case where a drone was used to help locate a man with dementia who wandered away from his home and into the woods.
“Because you have that eye in the sky, we were were able to see him walking along a timber line and we were able to direct officers in to find him,” he explained. “Because we could see the officer, we could see the gentleman who was lost, but they could not see each other.”
The CCSO drone program is certified through the FAA and their pilots must finish an extensive level of training neither of which are required for hobbyists using drones at home.
Right now, the agency has five pilots but another four will be trained soon as the program continues to grow.
One of the drone models they use is as small as your hand and can be flown inside a home, in a situation where someone is barricaded in a SWAT standoff, for instance.
But in certain cases, deputies do have to get a signed search warrant from a judge to use a drone for an investigation.
The costs for the program come out of the general operating budget for the sheriff’s office, and the individual drones cost between $1,500 and $30,000 depending on their size and capabilities.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
