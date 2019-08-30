COLUMBIA GORGE, OR (KPTV) - Monday marks two years since the massive Eagle Creek Fire was started in the Columbia River Gorge.
It burned for months, charring almost 50,000 acres. Hikers had to be rescued, homes and businesses were evacuated, parts of I-84 were closed for weeks and the cost of fighting it topped 20 million dollars.
Even now, two years later, there are still parts of the gorge that remain closed.
The Oneanta Trail is one of them.
On Friday, the U.S. Forest Service took FOX 12 inside the closure area to get a first-hand look at the impacts that are still behind seen.
Only a few steps up the Oneanta Trail, it is covered in loose falling rocks that in some places block the trail entirely.
It’s been closed for two years and still, there is no timeline for it to be reopened.
“An experienced eye can kind of follow where the trail was, but in terms of looking like a trail, it doesn’t. It looks like a bunch of rocks,” Rachel Pawlitz with the U.S. Forest Service said.
Trail crews can’t just knock them down the hillside because the old historic highway runs right below, and anyone driving by could be hit.
“Why would we put the roadway at risk for this section, when we know sections farther up won’t be ready for hikers anyway,” she added. “We already saw some unstable terrain, there’s some terrain farther up that’s even more unstable.”
It’s been a year since Pawlitz hiked this trail.
She said it’s much greener than it was one year ago, but there’s also much more fallen debris, not just rocks, but trees that have fallen right over the trail.
In just the first 0.2 miles of our hike, we counted at least four.
“We have to be very careful and thoughtful in when and how to repair these trails,” she said.
Right after the fire, 152 miles of trail were closed. Since then, roughly two-thirds have been cleared and reopened but even today, 45 miles of trail remain closed.
Of those, 14 are along the Eagle Creek Trail.
“Some of them are pretty remote,” Pawlitz added.
Reopening all of them could still take years, and some re-routes may be needed which could require an environmental impact analysis.
Even when they’re open, you’ll still see signs of the Eagle Creek Fire, like charred tree trunks lining the trail.
For the latest list of closures, visit readysetgorge.com or https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd574101.pdf.
