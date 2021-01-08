PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With many Oregonians questioning the way the state is rolling out doses of COVID-19, FOX-12 Gutierrez Simon Gutierrez spoke with Chunhue Chi, the Director of the Center for Global Health at Oregon State University to get his impressions about how things are going so far.
Here is an excerpt from that conversation:
Gutierrez: “Looking at the way vaccines so far have been rolled out, in terms of what you've observed from around the world, how are we doing as a country?”
Chi: “The U.S., compared with other countries, probably a bit slow, and there are multiple factors at play now. There are certain portions of Americans who are still hesitant or have reservations about the vaccine, and then there's an infrastructure factor. That's my concern.”
Gutierrez: “Right now, the way that we're rolling this out is sort of fractured. There isn't one agency that's in charge of all of the vaccinations. It's being relegated or delegated to county health systems, hospitals. Do you think that's the right approach or should this be a more centralized thing that's run by, say, FEMA?”
Chi: “Yeah, personally I recommend we have some kind of national coordinated effort and give CDC more authority to give more guidance. From vaccination to control measures.”
Gutierrez: “Listening to director of the Oregon Health Authority, he suggested at the current rate or even the rate the Governor wants or higher, which is 12,000 vaccinations per day, it might not be until fall that everyone will be able to obtain a vaccination. Does that sound reasonable to you? Should this be happening faster? Is there a way to make it happen faster?”
Chi: “My opinion is if we, by we I mean the state, if we treat this as a very important emergency, if we treat this pandemic as a top priority, top emergency, then we should be willing to mobilize more resources to expedite the distribution, the vaccination with more people. Right now, it seems that we, besides vaccine, we are out of other control measures.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.