Analyst says months of violence, protests in Portland makes race for mayor tough to call

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – As the Nov. 3 election draws near, many voters in Oregon will also keep an eye on the race for Mayor of Portland.
Ted Wheeler, the current mayor, won the primary 40 to 24 percent. Whomever leads the primary needs 50 percent plus one vote to lock in the win.
Since Wheeler received lass than that, he will face challenger Sarah Iannarone on Nov. 3. She received the next highest percentage of votes with 24 percent.
FOX 12 analyst John Horvick says months of violence, protests, and calls for police reform are making the race tougher to call.
“Speaking in generalities, I think she's more pro-protestor, or certainly more pro-protester, and it's hard for me how she grows from 24 to 50% plus one from that tacking, from that direction,” Horvick said. “On the other hand, Portlanders are quite sour about the direction of the city, and if it is a referendum to simply on the mayor, he is in a difficult and challenged position. If it is a choice between Ted Wheeler and Sarah Iannarone, the politics shape out different–but this, I feel less confident and less sure about where the electorate is at on the mayoral race than I ever have in my professional career.”
The winner of the election will begin their term in January. That term will end in 2024.
