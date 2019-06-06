COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) - A popular trail in the Columbia River Gorge is closed for 24 hours while authorities search for a cougar.
On Thursday morning, the Columbia River Gorge Forest Service said on social media that Angels Rest Trail and Palmer Mill Road will be temporarily closed.
⚠️⚠️ALERT: Due to a wounded cougar in the area, Angels Rest Trail and nearby Palmer Mill Road have been temporarily closed while local authorities search for the animal. pic.twitter.com/lOhCu2RGze— ColumbiaRiverGorgeFS (@CRGNSA) June 6, 2019
Forest Service officials told FOX 12 that the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office received a report Wednesday night of a cougar lying down in someone's yard in the Bridal Veil area.
The agency initially told FOX 12 that the cougar was reportedly shot at by someone and that is why it was believed to be injured.
Later in the morning, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office tweeted that it was working with other officials to locate the cougar, which didn't appear to be hurt.
The cougar is considered a possible threat, so deputies said the closure will remain closed for 24 hours, until about noon Friday, out of "an abundance of caution."
The sheriff's office shared a photo of a trap that is currently set up to hopefully capture the cougar and remove it from the area.
MCSO is working with @ORStatePolice and @MyODFW to safely locate the cougar in the Gorge. At this time the cougar doesn’t appear to be injured but it may still pose a threat. Out of an abundance of caution Angels Rest Trailhead will remain closed for 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/XSQsMYOHgM— Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) June 6, 2019
Currently there is a live trap set to capture and remove the cougar from the area. pic.twitter.com/GY1H427Bsk— Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) June 6, 2019
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.