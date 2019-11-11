PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Anheuser-Busch announced plans for the full acquisition of Portland’s Craft Brew Alliance, which includes Widmer Brothers Brewing and Redhook Brewing.
Anheuser-Busch already owned 31.2 percent of Craft Brew Alliance. The new deal will purchase the remaining shares for $16.50 per share.
The $220 million deal is expected to close in 2020, according to Anheuser-Busch.
The majority of Craft Brew Alliance brands are already distributed through Anheuser-Busch’s network of independent wholesalers, per the existing commercial agreement between the companies.
Craft Brew Alliance includes: Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Cisco Brewers, Kona Brewing Co., Omission Brewing Co., Redhook Brewery, Square Mile Cider Co., Widmer Brothers Brewing and Wynwood Brewing Co.
Steven Hallstone, senior brand manager at Widmer, said the proposed deal is the next step in the evolution of their partnership with Anheuser-Busch, which dates back 25 years.
"Access to their distribution network has helped us gain distribution not only across Oregon, but all across the northwest and for us that's only going to get easier," Hallstone said.
When the deal closes, Hallstone said Widmer will continue creating new beers.
Craft Brew Alliance is headquartered in Portland and was formed in 2008, with beers available in all 50 states and 30 different countries.
The Anheuser-Busch deal is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by a majority of Craft Brew Alliance’s shareholders not affiliated with A-B and certain regulatory approvals.
Widmer Brothers closed its north Portland pub in January, which was followed the closure of multiple longstanding similar businesses, including Bridgeport Brewing and Lompoc Brewing. Henry’s Tavern and Rock Bottom also closed in Portland in 2019.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
I was in London, England pub crawling and asked for the pub’s most popular beer. They brought me a Budweiser.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.