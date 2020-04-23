Animal care specialist in Oregon gives warning after cats test positive for COVID-19 in New York

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two cats in New York tested positive for COVID-19, federal officials said on Wednesday, marking the first confirmed cases in pets in the United States.
The Centers for Disease Control says there is no evidence that pets can be transmitters of the virus in a household, and veterinarians say that if animals do come down with it, the cases are going to be mild.
Officials warn, however, that when you’re walking your dog, you should still maintain social distancing guidelines when you encounter other animals or people, because your dog could carry the virus on their coat and then transfer it to you.
FOX 12 spoke with a critical care specialist with Dove Lewis Emergency and Specialty Hospital. Laden Mohammad-Zadeh says it’s best to play it safe right now when there are so many unknowns, and if you have COVID-19 symptoms, it may be best to have someone else care for your pet during that time.
“I know people love taking their dogs out and dogs love interacting with each other, but I think that we just don't know if it’s a risk to people or other animals, and so, I just think that the best thing is to just be safe,” Mohammad-Zadeh said.
As for those New York cats, officials say one lived in a home with people did not have COVID-19 symptoms. The other cat’s owner had the virus but was recovering. Both cats are expected to make a full recovery.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.