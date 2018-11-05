VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Animal control officers are investigating a string of reported “inhumane” cat and raccoon deaths in Vancouver.
Clark County officials report 15 raccoons were recently found dead at Fircrest Park in Vancouver.
“It’s very clear that they have been deliberately placed in the same location,” Susan Anderson, animal protection and control manager, said. “It will be one animal at a time and several days will pass between the calls.”
They say several cats and raccoons were also found dead near downtown and on the east side of the city.
One raccoon was found alive in an illegal leg hold trap that had become lodged in a backyard fence.
Officials believe most of the animals were poisoned. They say the number of incidents is concerning.
They say the cats found poisoned did not have tags and were not micro chipped.
“Death from poisoning in this manner is extremely painful and using poison or body-gripping traps is considered inhumane,” Anderson said.
Anderson says the person responsible for the deaths could face animal cruelty charges.
Officials ask anyone with information about the reported deaths or similar incidents to contact Clark County Animal Protection and Control at 564-397-2488.
